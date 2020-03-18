Baptist Health Corbin to postpone elective procedures

Baptist Health of Corbin announced it is suspending elective procedures as of Thursday, March 19th but will continue to perform urgent and emergency procedures.

This comes as the American College of Surgeons, the U.S. Surgeon General and Governor Andy Beshear have all called for the postponement of elective procedures to meet the rising demand for COVID-19 care and conserve hospital resources.

“The clinical leadership at each of our hospitals will help refine the scope of procedures that fall into the categories of elective, urgent and emergency procedures,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “Our medical experts will be making these decisions. Each of our hospitals has different resources and capabilities that need to be considered.”

“We are taking this step to protect our patients while working to conserve supplies, equipment and clinical staff to care for the most urgent and time-sensitive patient needs,” said Dr. David Worthy, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Corbin.

Elective procedures are defined as those that, while necessary, can be postponed 30 days without significant risk or harm to the patient while urgent cases will generally include procedures that cannot wait 30 days without significant risk.

But in each case physicians, in cooperation with medical staff leadership at each facility, will ultimately judge whether to postpone a case or not.

Patients affected by this change will be contacted and given further guidance.