Baptist Health Corbin puts visitor restrictions in place

Officials with Baptist Health in Corbin are taking precautions to protect their patients and staff as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in other parts of Kentucky.

This week, new infection controls were put in place at the hospital and all related facilities.

At the hospital's emergency department, only two visitors from the patients' immediate family will be allowed in the room at a time.

The same rules will also apply to patients in the Intensive Care Unit, Telemetry, Medical/Surgical, Progressive Care and Observation units.

In Maternity and NICU, only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit. In the Labor and Delivery unit, those mentioned above along with siblings without a fever or runny nose will be able to visit, but still only 2 at a time.

In Palliative Care and Hospice, only clergy and immediate family will be allowed in.

Hospital officials encourage visitors and everyone to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving patient rooms.

Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms will be asked not to visit.