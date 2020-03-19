Baptist Health Corbin postpones elective surgeries

Baptist Health Corbin announced they would be postponing elective surgeries as of Thursday.

In a press release, the decision was attributed to The American College of Surgeons, the U.S. Surgeon General and Governor Andy Beshear.

The reasons given were to help social distancing and to make sure there are enough protective gear and hospital supplies, amid the possibility of future COVID-19 cases.

"If it's truly elective, in other words, there is no risk after 30 days, no increased risk, then that needs to be delayed. And, everybody needs to be patient. Again, this is a 30-day moratorium right now, so this is going to be revisited based on where we are 30 days from now," said Dr. David Worthy, M.D., Baptist Health Systems Medical Affairs.

Urgent and emergent surgeries are not affected.

The hospital will contact anyone in need of rescheduling those elective surgeries.