'Its been terrible': Baptist Health Corbin welcoming visitors after weeks of restrictions

As Kentucky begins to reopen, Governor Andy Beshear is starting to lift some restrictions.

One of those being hospital visitation, as no visitation was allowed for weeks.

“Because of the curve and number of cases are declining in the state as well as the PPE supply in our area has been ample," said Baptist Health Corbin President Anthony Powers.

Starting on Monday, Baptist Health Corbin is allowing one visitor at one time to come visit patients.

“Patient's families have been very eager to come, but they’ve been very respectful. We’ve had no issues at all this morning. Everybody has complied with wearing a mask, everybody has complied with the temperature checks. I just checked on the screeners this morning and the flow is going very well," said Powers.

Every visitor must sign in and be screened at the front door.

“You are asked a series of questions and then get a temperature check and everyone in the building is masked," said Powers.

Hospital officials are asking visitors to limit their visitation to just a couple hours and to stay in the room of the patient they are visiting.

Powers says he hopes the new policy will help patients in their recovery process.

“We think it really helps in the healing process to have loved ones come and check on you and encourage, so we’re excited to be able offer that again," said Powers.

There are a few restrictions to the new policy. Oncology patients are not allowed to have visitors as they are extremely high risk.

Powers is also asking those visiting behavioral health patients to call ahead and schedule an appointment beforehand.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day. They are hoping to increase visitation in the coming weeks.