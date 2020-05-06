Baptist Health Corbin now using COVID-19 plasma treatment

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health Corbin now have access to a treatment program using plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus.

The treatment is a clinical trial that is led by the Mayo Clinic and sponsored by the FDA.

The study is being spearheaded locally by Dr. Wajdi Kfoury through the Baptist Health Clinical Research Center.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies believed to fight the COVID-19 virus that may help patients improve more quickly. Donations are collected from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus willing to support the study.

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may qualify to donate plasma if they meet specific plasma and blood donation eligibility requirements:

- A COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a laboratory test

-Have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

- Are at least 18 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds (additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or older)

- Feel well, generally, even if being treated for a chronic condition

“Recovered COVID-19 patients have the opportunity to be part of a landmark study to help us beat COVID-19,” Dr. Kfoury said. “Their participation could save lives.”