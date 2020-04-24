Baptist Health Corbin chaplains create unique way to minister to hospital staff

On a typical day, chaplains spend their time providing a listening ear and spiritual support.

"It's more than a therapist or a counselor, it does have a spiritual dimension to it certainly," said Baptist Health Corbin Chaplain Manager, Philip Johnson.

Johnson and his coworker Alice Tremaine created a new way to minister by creating a "corona care" cart full of home-baked goods and ingredients for hot chocolate and coffee.

"We love the opportunity to serve them a cup of hot chocolate, coffee, hot tea," said Johnson.

Using this opportunity to spread love and hope during a difficult time.

"It makes them feel, for just a few moments, it makes them feel that they are really important that someone is taking an interest in them that someone is aware of what they do and what they go through," said Johnson.

At the end of the "corona care" visit, they pause for a brief moment.

"Usually we'll ask towards the end is there anything else that we can do for you and it seems like so often they will say we would love for you all to have prayer for us," said Johnson.

Making sure the "corona care" cart reaches everyone they meet.

