Ballad Health designates Lonesome Pine Hospital in Wise County as regional COVID-19 hospital

Ballad Health has designated Lonesome Pine Hospital as the Wise County regional COVID-19 hospital.

In a statement, Ballad officials stated: “In an abundance of caution, in anticipation of potential community need, and due to the positive COVID-19 case reported in Big Stone Gap, Va., Ballad Health is moving aggressively to implement a regional COVID-19 surge plan for Wise County, Virginia – a move that can benefit and protect the entire region served by Ballad Health’s Wise County services.”

Other patients with health care needs not related to coronavirus will receive treatment at Norton Community Hospital.

“If any patients present with more serious needs than can be served locally, they will be treated at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, or Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City,” the release stated.

While the emergency room at Lonesome Pine Hospital will remain open, all other services at the hospital will be transferred to Norton.

“Our teams at Lonesome Pine and Norton Community Hospital are committed to caring for our neighbors here in Wise County,” said Mark Leonard, Ballad Health VP and CEO of Wise and Dickenson Counties. “But being part of the Ballad Health network gives us the ability to rely on three high quality, nationally recognized referral facilities for support in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol. Our community is blessed to have such resources at our disposal.”

Ballad Health has a hotline set up for those experiencing symptoms and may have been exposed to COVID-19. That number is 833-822-5523.