Bail set at $4M for Utah teen charged in family slayings

A judge set bail at $4 million Monday for a Utah teenager who authorities say “methodically" killed his mother and three younger siblings.

The bail amount was requested by prosecutors: $1 million for each victim.

Sixteen-year-old Colin “CJ” Haynie is charged as an adult with aggravated murder.

Authorities have said they don’t know the motive in the Jan. 17 killings a small town west of Salt Lake City, though they say he told his father he wanted to kill everyone in his family except himself.

His father and older brother were in court, but declined to comment as they left.

