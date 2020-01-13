Back and forth weather pattern continues this week

Get ready for another wild week of mountain weather. We go from shorts to winter coats in the next seven days.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start off with some fog this morning, so give yourself some extra time to get around. We'll see sun mixed with clouds for the first part of the day, but those clouds will start to increase this afternoon. Even with the cloud cover, I think we still get up to around 60 for a daytime high.

Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances increasing overnight. Here's an interesting tidbit for your overnight low. Temps should drop into the upper 40s before midnight and start to climb as we head toward morning. Crazy weather pattern.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances and mostly cloudy skies are the story for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days. The first of two cold fronts for this week will move through on Wednesday night, which will send our temperatures into the low 40s overnight.

Thursday looks drier, but cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances return late Friday into Saturday with the second cold front. After seeing daytime highs in the 50s on Saturday, we'll wrap the weekend up in the 30s on Sunday during the day.

For those of you who have missed winter, it looks to make a return by next week. Stay tuned!

