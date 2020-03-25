BSCTC going online for remainder of spring semester, commencement postponed

Big Sandy Community and Technical College staff announced it would be transitioning online for the rest of the spring semester.

"Our priority is to ensure the health and well-being of our student body while supporting your advancement toward graduation," said the college's President and CEO Dr. Sherry Zylka. "To that end, please reach out to Student Services as you focus on your degree completion.

They also said that for people with lab or clinical components to their courses that could not be moved online, they would provide opportunities to complete those as soon as the governor authorizes them to do so.

Additionally, spring commencement ceremonies have been postponed "until further notice". Student support will still be provided virtually until the college can reopen on a regular schedule.

The last day of instruction is May 2nd and finals week will be May 4th-10th.

For questions you are urged to call the school at at 606-886-3863 or 1-855-GO-BSCTC.

