BREAKING: NCAA cancels men's and women's tournaments

Updated: Thu 4:22 PM, Mar 12, 2020

(WYMT) - After multiple conferences canceled their tournaments, the NCAA followed suit in canceling the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.

Every Power Five conference has canceled their postseason tournament. Other mid-major conferences have canceled their tournaments as well. Reports are that Kentucky has headed back to Lexington after the cancellation of the SEC Tournament.

The SEC has also canceled all sports until March 30th, while Duke and Kansas announced that they have suspended athletic competition until further notice.

 
