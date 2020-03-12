BREAKING: NCAA cancels men's and women's tournaments

After multiple conferences canceled their tournaments, the NCAA followed suit in canceling the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.

Every Power Five conference has canceled their postseason tournament. Other mid-major conferences have canceled their tournaments as well. Reports are that Kentucky has headed back to Lexington after the cancellation of the SEC Tournament.

Was 90 minutes from Nashville when the news broke. Popped a U-Turn. Checked to see if Kentucky players or Calipari or anyone would speak at the team hotel and no, the Cats are loading up to return to Lexington now. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 12, 2020

The SEC has also canceled all sports until March 30th, while Duke and Kansas announced that they have suspended athletic competition until further notice.