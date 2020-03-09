'Awareness, education, action': Appalachia Cyber Summit scheduled for later this month

Shaping Our Appalachian Region, also known as SOAR, is hosting an event on cybersecurity.

The first Appalachia Cyber Summit is set for March 30th at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

During the event, attendees will learn tips on identifying threats, local solutions and how to avoid a threat.

Michael Cornett, Director of Agency Expansion with EKCEP, told WYMT it is important for business owners to sharpen their cyber skills.

"What we want to do is educate small and medium businesses, local municipalities, city and county governments, school systems, anyone with an IT infrastructure and a network," explained Cornett. "We want to show them what the threats are and what we are doing and planning to do about that."

According to a release from SOAR, due to an overwhelming response, they will also offer an online option for attendees.

You can click here to register.