Attorney says Megan Boswell would have pleaded ‘not guilty’ to false reporting charge

Megan Boswell's arraignment was set to happen during her Friday court appearance. Boswell's attorney Brad Sproles said Boswell would have pleaded 'not guilty.'

Boswell's arraignment was reset to June 19th.

“We would have pled not guilty. To get the opportunity to do the full discovery before we made any decisions about a plea,” Sproles said in an interview with WJHL.

Sproles said he considers Boswell's case a rare situation.

“Normally the investigation is done, they bring the case to the District Attorney’s, and then we end up in court,” Sproles said. “But to have this much court involvement, and coverage, while an investigation is pending? It’s pretty unusual.”

Boswell remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

During Friday's court appearance, Boswell was granted a bond motion hearing scheduled for May 28th.