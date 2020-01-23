Attorney asks that jury be allowed to visit crash site where Marco Shemwell was killed

The former University of Kentucky student accused of crashing his car into and killing a toddler appeared in court on January 23.

Jacob Heil is accused of driving under the influence and reckless homicide after he crashed into and killed four-year-old Marco Shemwell in September 2019.

Our sister station WKYT learned more about this incident from the hearing on January 23.

Heil's attorney asked the judge to allow the jury to visit the crash scene. He believes if the jury visits the location of the crash they will be able to reach a more informed verdict.

The Judge granted the attorney's request to allow them to visit the site.

Heil's trial date is set for April 6.