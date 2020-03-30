Attorney General says Governor Beshear was not wrong is changing dates for this year's election

According to State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Governor Andy Beshear was following the law when he moved this year's primary elections.

The Attorney General's office says Governor Beshear moved the election within 35 days of the original date under a State of Emergency, which is the law in Kentucky. Cameron also noted that this decision was done in speaking with the Kentucky Secretary of State.

In an opinion, Cameron also stated that the governor is allowed to change the time and place of elections as long as he follows other laws.

Kentucky's primary election is now set for June 23, 2020.