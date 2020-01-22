A.G. Daniel Cameron: There are flaws in the Articles of Impeachment

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined more than 20 other U.S. Attorneys General in a letter sent to the U.S. Senate outlining flaws in the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

This letter is the first "Friend of the Senate" letter and addressed what the attorneys general believe are legal and factual flaws.

In reference to the letter, Cameron stated the following:

"Kentuckians deserve to know the votes they cast in the last election will be respected and not overridden by a partisan impeachment process. Our Constitution prescribes a process for impeachment that is free from politics and used only in extraordinary circumstances. The process followed in the House of Representatives produced Articles of Impeachment with significant legal and factual deficiencies. The letter sent today to the Senate outlines the intrinsic risks that such blatantly partisan articles pose both to the institution of the Presidency and our separation of powers structure.”

The full version of this letter can be read below: