Attorney General Daniel Cameron asks FBI to investigate some of former Gov. Bevin's pardons

A letter from Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office confirms that he asked the FBI to investigate some of the pardons issued by former Governor Matt Bevin.

The letter was sent to Representatives Chris Harris and Morgan McGarvey in response to their request for the appointment of a special prosecutor or bipartisan special prosecuting team to investigate the pardons.

"I stand by the outstanding work of Kentucky's prosecutors and respect the decisions of juries who convict wrongdoers," Cameron wrote. "While Kentucky's Constitution gives the Governor the power to pardon a person convicted of a crime, I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due concern for public safety."

Some of the pardons Bevin made during his last days in office sparked controversy, including that of Patrick Baker. In 2017, a jury convicted Baker of reckless homicide, robbery, impersonation a peace officer, and tampering with physical evidence.

"We want to thank Attorney General Cameron for formally requesting that the FBI investigate former Governor Matt Bevin’s recent pardons. As we wrote in our letter to the Attorney General last month, a governor may have broad pardoning powers, but there must be further scrutiny by law enforcement when there is an appearance of impropriety or corruption. Kentuckians deserve to know if the pardon of Patrick Baker, whose family raised tens of thousands of dollars for Gov. Bevin in 2018, was granted improperly. We believe strongly that this and potentially other pardons should be investigated impartially, and are pleased that the Attorney General agrees and has asked the FBI to make sure that happens," Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and Representative Chris Harris said.

You can read the attorney general's letter and the representatives' letter below: