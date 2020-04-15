Attorney General Cameron warns Kentuckians of COVID-19 scams targeting Medicaid beneficiaries

On Tuesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned Kentuckians of new healthcare scams targeting Medicaid beneficiaries related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and encouraging people to report these scams to the Attorney General's Office.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers may target Medicaid beneficiaries in order to illegally bill the Medicaid program for unnecessary services and equipment related to coronavirus testing and treatment,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse is committed to protecting the health and well-being of beneficiaries by stopping scammers who abuse the Medicaid program."

He says that to profit from the crisis, marketing organizations, telemedicine companies and labs may work together to solicit Medicaid beneficiaries for fraudulent COVID-19 testing.

The Attorney General provided the following tips for avoiding fraudulent test sites:

-If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, work with a licensed healthcare provider to determine if testing is needed. The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 website provides information on when to seek care for COVID-19.

-Only use testing sites approved to test for COVID-19. You can contact your local health department to confirm the legitimacy of a testing site.

-If a testing site offers additional testing beyond a COVID-19 test, check with your licensed healthcare provider to see if the additional testing is needed.

He also warned scammers may call or text Medicaid beneficiaries offering free COVID-19 testing and request their personal identification information under the guise of account verification.

Scammers then use the stolen information to illegally bill Medicaid for medically unnecessary services or equipment, unbeknownst to the victim.

Suspected Medicaid fraud and scams should be reported immediately to the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.