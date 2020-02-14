Attention former Eric C. Conn clients: Here is the claim form you need to fill out

The lawyers at Pillersdorf, DeRossett and Lane in Prestonsburg are reaching out to former Eric C. Conn clients to make sure they know about a claim form they need to fill out.

All former Conn clients who were under scrutiny by the Social Security Administration have until April 6 to submit this form. The form is for potential entitlement to a settlement of $700,000 with Conn's legal malpractice insurer.

A judge ordered the Prestonsburg law firm to give potential claimants notice. The form is attached to the bottom of this article and is also in the Related Documents tab.

You can mail or hand-deliver the form directly to the law firm or upload it at www.connclassaction.com. For more information, you can call 606-886-6090.