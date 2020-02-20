'At this time we did not have another option': Knott County Schools close for sickness

No school seems to be the recent story in the mountains, and in Knott County, that trend will continue into Friday.

Flu, strep, and other illnesses have caused attendance to drastically drop.

"And attendance will get better for a day then it gets worse again," said Kim King, the Knott County Schools superintendent.

Knott County Schools were closed for the past three days and will be closed again on Friday.

"At this time we did not have another option I feel to get rid of this," said King.

The sanitizing process begins for the second time this school year.

"We are doing it again this week and paying the custodians to come in and make sure everything is cleaned up," said King.

As students stay home, Superintendent King says she hopes they take advantage of it.

"Give them a chance to recuperate and get to feeling better because they are coming back and getting sick all over again."

Before sickness took over, no additional school days were taken off, but this time of year it is better to be safe than sorry.

"If something is sanitized, it lowers the risk," said Logan Caudill, the Knott County Schools janitor. "Anything they have contact with we are going to try to take care of today."

Keyboards, lockers, water fountains and door handles are some of the first things people grab.

"They might stick their hands around here (handles) and maybe the glass," said Caudill.

New methods of cleaning help speed up the process.

"A lot of that stuff you do not even have to wipe, you just spray and go," said Caudill.

The cleaning is not just taking place inside the school. They are also cleaning the buses.

"Half the school buses are coming through today. The other remaining half will bring the buses in tomorrow, " said Brent Hoover, the Knott County Schools director of transportation.

All the seats on the buses have been wiped down with an antibacterial wipe, and a disinfectant bomb will entirely fumigate the bus.

"According to the Kentucky Department of Education, it is the most important form of combating bacteria on the bus, " said Hoover.

The job will not stop until everything is clean.