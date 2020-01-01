At least four shot inside W.Va. bar

At least four and possibly five people have been shot inside a Huntington bar early on New Year's Day.

Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said some of the injuries are serious.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar.

Chief Cornwell said several victims were taken to the hospital in private cars, while others were taken by ambulance.

Evidence markers are visible across 4th Avenue from the bar and on the street immediately in front. The crew at the scene reports the door to the bar had been shattered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.