At least four coronavirus deaths reported at VA hospital in West Virginia

At least four people have died from the coronavirus at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the deaths have occurred at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The facility has 19 active cases of COVID-19, including seven veterans, 11 employees and one veteran employee.

Overall, the four VA facilities in West Virginia have had at least 61 confirmed virus cases, including 49 in Martinsburg, according to the VA website.

Those facilities currently have a combined 22 active cases.