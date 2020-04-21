At least 100 junk vehicles burning at Eastern Kentucky scrap yard

A fire a Johnson County scrap yard is burning at least 100 junk vehicles.

Fire crews with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said the fire is at Green's Auto Parts on Hwy. 201.

At least 100 junk vehicles are currently burning.

The burning vehicles caused a brush fire and crews with the Kentucky Division of Forestry are battling the flames.

Fire crews say high winds are creating difficult conditions.

They also urged people to avoid the area as tankers are moving in and out of the scene.

