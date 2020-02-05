At 108 years old, the Elkhorn Dam in Jenkins is in need of a face lift

In 1912 a coal company built the Elkhorn Dam in Jenkins. Now, a century later, the structure is in need of serious attention.

The dam has a small leak in it and wire rebar is showing on the side of the structure.

"If you know what's going to happen it's not so bad, but if you don't know what's going to happen it's a ten," said Mayor Todd Depriest.

The city of Jenkins sits along a fault line. As a result, the importance of fixing and reinforcing the dam is even more important.

"But it's got to be addressed. Something's got to be done and that's what we're working on right now to be able to come up with the right fix for it, to fix it right and to be able to go another 112 years," said Depriest.

The price tag for this endeavor could top $3,500,000.

"It's got to be addressed, something has to be done and that's what we're working on right now," said the mayor. "To grout the dam, fix the leak and resurface the face to get it in the shape it needs to be in."

Depriest stresses again there is nothing to panic about as the structure is in no immediate danger of becoming compromised; however, it is time to start repairing it.