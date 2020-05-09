Aspire Appalachia hosts parade for high school seniors

Aspire Appalachia hosted a parade on Saturday for high school seniors in the Breathitt County community.

"With the uncertainty of everything of COVID-19 and things like that we know the seniors aren't getting a proper graduation, so we want to do something special and have the community rally around them in a senior celebration parade," said Vice President of Aspire Appalachia Jarad Fugate.

Madi Smoot is a senior at Jackson City. Though this has not been a normal senior year for her, she said she was happy to have one last 'hurrah' with her classmates.

"It is what it is, being sad about it is not going to do anything I'm just glad to be able to finish out with some of my best friends," said Smoot.

Kimberly Johnson is a parent of a senior and came out to support her son and all of the students.

"To be proud of my son and just to tell everyone how proud, we did it," said Johnson.

Around 80 cars joined the parade. Aspire Appalachia is always for volunteers. For more information click here.