Ashland hospital receives grant to continue programs from former hospital

King's Daughters Medical Center announced Wednesday evening that it will receive a major grant from Bon Secours Mercy Health to allow programs formerly offered by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to continue.

KDMC says they will receive $701,328 during the next three years to cover the cost of Meals on Wheels (serving the Bellefonte, Flatwoods, Russell and Westwood areas), the Ironton Community Garden and the OLBH Transportation Ministry.

KDMC says they will administer the programs and develop plans to ensure their sustainability after the three-year grant period, which transitioned into their system on May 4.

“Transitioning these programs to King’s Daughters is an excellent example of how we’ve worked together to continue to serve the needs of this region,” Kristie Whitlatch, president and CEO of King’s Daughters said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be able to adopt these programs to further our mission and provide care to the area’s most vulnerable people,” she said.

Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital officially closed on April 30 after Bon Secours Mercy Health announced their intent to leave the market in January.