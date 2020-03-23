Ashland church holds drive-thru service

With many churches suspending services due to coronavirus concerns, the Christ Temple Church in Ashland took a new approach.

The church held a drive-thru service.

“[I’ve] never had to do anything like this before,” Pastor JD Crockrel said. “We had street services and during the summer we had street services out here for like evangelistic work, but we've never been in this predicament that we've actually been forced to have to do this.”

From church pews and stained glass to truck beds and windshields, it's a sermon that the congregation was glad to hear.

“Oh, I loved it,” 50-year church member David Payne said. “I think it's just something God's wanting us to do anyway. It's in his plans. So yeah, As long as we draw closer to him, and that's his plan.”

Through the church service, Crockrel says this can be an optimistic look at a troubling situation.

“I would just want to tell everybody and just encourage everybody to just keep looking up, stay encouraged, keep the faith, and keep your trust in God and everything's going to be alright,” Cockrel said.

The Christ Temple Church also has a food pantry. If you're in need of food, you can go to their pantry every weekday from 1-4 p.m.