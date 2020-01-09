Ashland Police looking for suspected bank robber

Ashland Police were on the scene Thursday afternoon of a reported bank robbery in the 2900 block of Blackburn Avenue.

The department posted about the incident on its Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. Officers say it happened at the PNC branch. They did not say how much money was stolen, if any.

Police say the suspect drove away in a full-size white panel van with West Virginia plates 7EM618. Police suspect that van is stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police at 606-385-3127 or their local 911 agency.