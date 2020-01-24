Ashland man pleads guilty to bank robbery

An Ashland man pleaded guilty to bank robbery.

Danny P. Chaffin, Jr., 38, admitted to bank robbery in a federal court on Friday.

According to Chaffin’s plea agreement, he admitted that on April 5, 2019, by intimidation, he took money from the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union in Ashland.

Chaffin admitted to wearing a black mask and running into the credit union and demanding the teller to “Give me all the money now!”

The teller complied, and Chaffin was able to take $12,506. Chaffin was arrested the following day in possession of $10,256 of the bank’s money.

Chaffin was indicted in October 2019.

Multiple police agencies, including the FBI and the Ashland Police Department, conducted the investigation.

Chaffin is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2020. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.