Asheville Fire Department gets face masks sewn, donated by Harlan's Joyce Cheng

Harlan County restaurant owner Joyce Cheng is spending her days in quarantine making face masks from home.

Cheng decided to start making masks to sell as the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for several people to get one. Because, as someone with a low immune system, she knows first-hand the comfort people feel knowing they have one.

"I sold about 280 and I gave the other 600 to distribute out. Because I got donations. I got about $3,000 in donations," said Cheng.

Another reason she wanted to start sewing her homemade PPE was because she heard about first responders and medical professionals having to reuse masks because they could not get enough N95s.

Families began reaching out to Joyce, one being the Bianchi's. Vince Bianchi is a firefighter and EMT with Asheville Fire Department in North Carolina. His wife Courtney reached out to buy a pair of Cheng when she saw her posts about the masks she was making on Facebook.

But when Cheng shipped out Vince's batman, Kentucky Wildcat and black mask, she sent enough for his co-workers. Of course, in Joyce Cheng style, for free.

"Those guys aren't really UK fans. But, I know what she, I know the meaning behind it," said Bianchi. "So, they were excited. They were super excited."

Cheng's goal is to make 1,000 masks and has already surpassed the 800 mark.

To order a mask, you can reach out to Joyce Cheng on Facebook. The money received will be split between covering costs for more donated masks, as well as food to donate meals to the With Love From Harlan organization.

The masks are $9.99 in addition to $3 shipping.