As waters surround Confluence, officials ask community to prepare for the worst

For the past two years, officials in Leslie County have had to deal with flooding that trapped people who live in the Confluence area.

As rain continues to fall and more is expected to come this week, emergency officials are asking those who live in the community to prepare.

"We don't know exactly how high the water is going to go. We don't expect it to get as high as it did last year but it's definitely going to close them off," said Tony Hacker, the Leslie County emergency management director.

Right now water blocks the entrance to Trace Branch. While most of Confluence is currently accessible, it is a possible sign of what may come.

'We're hoping this won't last very long but we don't know right now. We're just going to have to wait and see," said Hacker.

For emergency personnel, this is becoming an unfortunately common occurrence. But they feel that they are as prepared as possible.

"Yea I mean unfortunately you're never as prepared as you should be in situations like this but we're constantly trying to make things work better down there," said Hacker. "Hopefully if everything stays and you keep your water and electricity and everything will be good, but get out and get your supplies while you can."

Officials have made one supply drop already and urge everyone who lives in Confluence to prepare for the worst.