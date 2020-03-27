As supplies run low, one local distillery jumps in to supply hand sanitizer

It is well documented that during this novel coronavirus pandemic that supplies are running low.

As cases spread across the country, many Americans rushed to stores to buy cleaning supplies and sanitizers.

Now, as numbers continue to rise, supplies in hospitals and clinics are running low.

Kentucky Mist is a distillery in Whitesburg that makes moonshine and vodka.

When they were approached by a company asking them to make it, they were originally hesitant.

"We originally didn't start making it because it costs so much for us to make stuff because we're so small compared to everybody else. But with such high demand, some of the people started offering to buy our ingredients and so we started making it we actually got all of our ingredients yesterday and we took our first shipment to Perry County," said Colin Fultz the President of Kentucky Mist.

Kentucky Mist had most of the supplies they needed. All they have to do is distill it into a purer form and then add some new ingredients.

"For us, we were making vodka anyways so we were running at 190 or better," said Fultz. "It's a lot like making the moonshine it's just different ingredients for it."

Fultz says they are only supplying this to hospitals and clinics that ask, and they're only charging them the price it takes to make the end product so they are not gaining a profit off of something that is sorely needed.

It takes almost ten days for the fermentation process to finish, then about 15 minutes to mix all of the ingredients. Kentucky Mist is able to make about 14 gallons a day of hand sanitizer.