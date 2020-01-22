As simple as picking up the phone: Bluegrass Care Navigators looking for volunteers

Bluegrass Care Navigators in Hazard is looking for volunteers and the job is as simple as picking up the phone.

Kelli Callihan, the Community engagement coordinator, says they are in need of 'care callers'.

“We have a huge need for volunteers right now. One of the biggest needs specifically that we’re looking for is for care callers," said Callihan. “Really anybody can do this job. It’s super, super easy. Great for people who are not wanting to go out to patient homes but still want to have that contact with patients."

Cynthia Gooch, a volunteer, says the job is very rewarding.

“It’s just something that you will never know the joy until you come and do it," said Gooch. “I’ve been volunteering since April 2019."

A simple phone call to check in on patients.

“To see if they have any need. Maybe if it’s just an extra visit from the nurse, their CNA, their social worker, or if they need any supplies and stuff like that," said Callihan.

For Gooch, it is something that rings close to home.

“My mom and dad both passed in the Care Center. Just knowing that that call is coming through on Thursday."

Bluegrass Care Navigators needs care callers on Thursday mornings.

You can apply by clicking here or by calling Kelli Callihan at 606-439-2111.