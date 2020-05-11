Photographers resume work, included in businesses reopening Monday

On Monday, many businesses were able to reopen including car dealerships, pet grooming, manufacturers and photography.

The doors at Heather Larkey Photography studio have stayed shut for weeks. Now under the governor's guidelines, Heather Larkey, the owner, is excited to open her studio once again.

“I did not expect this. The biggest thing is I’ve had to close my studio. Which means not being able to capture big moment in families lives like for example my newborn and first birthday sessions are my most popular."

Even though the studio will be reopening, there are some new guidelines in place.

"I will be allowing 24 hours between each studio session. That is just to ensure that I can properly clean and sanitize," said Larkey. "Especially for my newborn sessions, I will be wearing a mask and gloves because those sessions are more hands-on where I do most of the posing and so I just wanna make sure but they stay extra safe."

Larkey has had her studio since 2008 and said she knows what they pictures me to people.

“They are missing those sweet newborn photos. I usually recommend those within the first two weeks of life and several of them have missed that opportunity," said Larkey. "These important events you do want to make sure that you capture and I’m just happy to be able to do that again."

Larkey is also strongly recommending that only the person being photographed and immediate family is at her sessions.