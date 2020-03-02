As fears spread, schools outline plans should coronavirus come to Eastern Kentucky

As the world continues to watch the coronavirus spread, many are on the edge and hope more information will come to light about the new strain.

While Kentucky has yet to see its first case, some are preparing should a case arise.

Schools are at the center of many sicknesses, and this year it has taken a long hard toll.

"You know we've had to close already this year because of the flu and do a lot of precautionary measures," said Daniel Day, the Director of Pupil Personnel at Leslie County Schools.

Local officials are turning to state school officials for some guidance on how to address the virus.

"A lot of it is from the department of public health and they can close whenever they want to," said Day. "It will really be waiting out and them telling us stuff moving forward but we're really trying to get ahead of it as much as possible."

While there are still a lot of unknowns, officials plan to treat and attack this like the flu.

"It's basically a lot of the same things you tell your kids with the flu, wash your hands if you're sick, stay home," said Day.

Leslie County Schools will have its custodians clean rooms, halls, and desks with approved cleaners and stress student cleanliness.