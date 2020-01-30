'As country as you can get': Tyler Booth hits MAC stage as ink dries on new record label contract

Rising country music talent Tyler Booth just signed a record deal with Villa 40/Sony Music Nashville. And the Wolfe County native's first stop under his new label is right here in the mountains.

Booth is set to headline his first show at the Mountain Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Laidback Country Picker will open the show.

MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell said it will be a night of hometown country.

"Tyler is as country as you can get. I mean, he writes all his own songs. Really good country songs," Campbell said. "Catch him here before you can't. He's on the way up. Come see an intimate show."

Tickets are available here.