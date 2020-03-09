As cases of coronavirus rise, so do prices of some disinfecting products

In a news conference over the weekend, Governor Andy Beshear raised concerns over price gouging in relation to the new coronavirus.

"I know a lot of places have increased the price and taken advantage of patient's fear," said Whitney Gilley, a pharmacist at the Medicine Shoppe of Hyden.

With products such as hand sanitizer and Lysol spray selling out fast, this leaves room for stores to raise prices absurdly high.

"People shouldn't be able to sell masks, sanitizers, and others and harm people that way," said Governor Andy Beshear.

A leader at one local pharmacy said even though supplies are selling fast, they are doing their best to keep prices fair.

"We just want our customers and our patients to know that we are doing what we can to make sure that prices stay the same and are affordable for them to prevent the coronavirus," said Gilley.

She also mentioned that the demand makes it more difficult to get some products from their supplier.

"It's just getting honestly harder to get the quantity. The prices have not changed as much but shortages and discontinuations, backorders and all of that have been an issue right now," said Gilley.

While disinfectants are helpful, officials continue to tell the public that hand washing is key in preventing the spread of the virus.