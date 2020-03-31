As Governor pushes Team Kentucky, a local fund is in place to help workers and small businesses

As Governor Andy Beshear continues to push his Team Kentucky fund to help those impacted by COVID19 a local fund is now up and running.

The fund is called Team Hazard Perry and is designed for people who work in the county.

"Small business is in trouble. The volume of people coming in, even those that are left open and considered essential they're seeing their traffic down. The restaurants being carryout only are seeing their business way down," said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

With just a $20.00 donation those who donate will get a yard sign that officials hope will help show the community support for frontline workers.

This is the brainchild of city and county leaders who together, are working together to help out those who need it.

"As we see that we're going to get through this, we're really trying to put in efforts, how do we recover, how do we help people, the small business get through this and that's where the idea for the funds came up," said Alexander.

This fund is in place to help workers laid off as well as small businesses who may have to succumb to the impacts of self-distancing that is so important to controlling the spread of COVID19.

"Oh it's gonna be clutch it's going to be great," said Mina Campbell the owner of Game on.

Campbell has seen her business drop like everyone else.

"We were so crazy busy it was sweet 16 time, we were getting all these orders, Hazards was going to state, then all of a sudden bam they shut everything down," said Campbell.

Campbell doesn't need the help yet, she has enough work to keep her going but, she says support from the community is tremendous as small businesses take major hits.

"I think we have the best people around here, everybody has come together with our churches, our community, it's just great. I've had so many people text me saying is your business okay, I had the mayor text me Saturday morning," said Campbell.

For those interested in donating you can do so through the Team Hazard Perry website or through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky's website.

You can also call Hazard High School to donate. Yard sign pick up will be on April 3rd.