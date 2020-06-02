As COVID-19 closed schools, this business fed roughly 3,000 children in and around Lawrence County

At the end of East Pike Street in downtown Louisa, the sounds and smells of meat sizzling on the grill fills the air.

It's a pretty constant noise as cars stop by, picking up their orders of Hibachi out of a moveable trailer.

The food trailer is mobile, but most of its time lately has been spent in Louisa, due to COVID-19 concerns. In the past couple of weeks, they've begun to go mobile again, stopping in surrounding towns and cities, but all of this has only been around for about one and a half years.

"It kinda started out as a little side thing, a little hobby," said Travis York.

The former Lawrence County Boys' Basketball Coach is one of the three owners who started Hillbilly Hibachi.

"It's one of those things where you're talking about three guys who had zero culinary experience and even more importantly, zero business experience," he added.

The hibachi they serve up usually draws in quite a crowd wherever they go. They've upgraded to two trailers now, but the jokes kind of remain the same from customers.

"And they'll say 'is this deer meet? or squirrel?' no, it's chicken, steak and shrimp," he joked.

They have expanded, and they thank the communities they go to for that, so they show that thanks right back.

"It's right at 3,000 kids that we fed since the whole quarantine has started," he said.

What York is talking about is how many kids they have given free meals to over the last couple of months.

It's not something they embarked on their own. In the first two weeks alone of quarantining in Kentucky, they fed 1,000 or so kid, with help from the community. They've held multiple different fundraisers during their year and a half of operating.

"It's really blessed us too because to see those kids get help. But it's also a lot of people, a lot of support from the community. a lot of donations, so it wasn't just us making a sacrifice, the community and a lot of donations, so it wasn't just us making a sacrifice, the community has supported that cause as well," he added. "The Lord's blessed us and we're going to try to bless others with that"

For more on where they will be on a regular basis, you can follow them here.

