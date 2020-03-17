As COVID-19 restrictions tighten, restaurants adapt to change

Tuesday marked the first full day of no in-person dining at restaurants across Kentucky.

Monday Governor Beshear ordered the change as a way to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

"We knew it was coming. There wasn't much surprise, just the exact time was the surprise and then trying to accommodate that," said Daryl Royse, owner of Heritage Kitchen.

Heritage Kitchen has always filled to-go orders but when it had to switch to delivery and curbside it was a change to the way staff was used to operating.

"Its a drastic change. We are a sit-down restaurant and so to try and evolve into something that we aren't normally is a challenge," said Royse.

While it is a little bit of a struggle to change, the Heritage Kitchen crew is working to get used to this new reality.

"Adapting, yes always adapting, but I think any small business owner knows that and you have to have a backup business model in order to keep moving forward," said Royse.

Heritage Kitchen will remain open for as long as it can. The owner has in the meantime contacted the Small Business Administration and MACED to start a dialogue should they need money to help stay afloat.