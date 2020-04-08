Artist makes face masks with the iconic Mother Goose House

If you are looking to sport a mask with the iconic Mother Goose House on it, now is your chance.

One artist, Sally Watts is making masks for nursing homes and hospitals. Watts was asked by Mother Goose Inn Manager Sherry Spradlin for custom made masks with a goose on them.

Watts found printable material and printed fabric with a picture of the goose on it, but the idea came from one photo.

"Greg Miller did for us. He photoshopped and put a mask on the goose which is what started it all so it just became awesome that you know the goose had a mask and is protecting Perry county so to speak. So, when she was able to do that and then to sew them it just made it perfect," said Sherry Spradlin, Goose Inn manager.

The masks are $10 and you can order one from the Goose Inn gift shop.

To order call: 606-435-20-79...or message the Goose Inn Facebook page.