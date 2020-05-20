Artists Collaborative Theatre takes the cyber stage

The Artists Collaborative Theatre is taking the stage for the first time since a fire back in January with a virtual reunion.

The reunion will give fans of ACT a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the table read process as they go through Tennessee Williams' one-act play "The Magic Tower."

The production will stream on Zoom Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session for the audience to interact with the actors. A link will be posted to the ACT Facebook page.