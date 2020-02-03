Around $10 million in renovations planned for Floyd County Schools

The Floyd County Board of Education has some major upgrades planned for multiple schools.

"The estimated cost of all the upgrades would be somewhere between $8.5 and $10 million," explained Danny Adkins. "The actual cost to the district is going to be in the neighborhood of $1.7 to $1.8 million."

Adkins is the Superintendent of Floyd County Schools.

"It's a really big project for us and the key is, it's guaranteed savings," Adkins pointed out.

The project includes new roofing for three schools, a new HVAC unit, plus other energy-saving initiatives.

"We will change every lightbulb in the district. Or actually, the company does," said Adkins.

Old light bulbs will be swapped out for new LED bulbs.

According to documents approved at a recent board meeting, funding is set to come from several sources.

Those sources include a local Facility Support Program of Kentucky (FSPK) bond sale and $6.9 million in funds coming from the local general fund bond sale. In addition to the district paying less than $2 million.

"If these energy savings have not saved enough to pay that bill, then the company actually offsets the difference in what the bond payment is and what the savings was," said Adkins.

Several schools will receive new roofs.

"We'll be putting a roof on Prestonsburg High School. We'll be putting a roof of South Floyd Elementary, and a roof on May Valley Elementary," the Superintendent pointed out.

May Valley Elementary will also get a new heating and cooling system.

"Through that saving and through the savings of using garbage compactors instead of garbage pick up, they're looking at being able to do all these projects for like I said, $1.7 to $1.8 million of our bonding compacity," Adkins explained.

Another "green" addition is a waste-saver.

"There will be water bottle filling stations throughout every school," said Adkins.

These upgrades will not pop up overnight.

"The roofs will be placed on this summer," Adkins pointed out.

Adkins said he and his team are excited to continue to give their students what they deserve.

