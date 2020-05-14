Arlie Boggs Elementary 8th grade students "march" to drive-in graduation to 'Pomp and Circumstance'

Thursday night was special for eighth-grade students at Arlie Boggs Elementary School in Letcher County.

After the school year is over, they always have a graduation ceremony for the eighth-grade students in the gym. This year, they could not do that, so they decided to plan a drive-in graduation.

“I couldn’t imagine just doing it virtually and it being one-sided," said Principal Freddie Terry.

Instead of walking into the gym to 'Pomp and Circumstance', the cars "marched" in their cars to the graduation.

“When you’ve been here as long as I have you watch them come from kindergarten you love them like your own kids," said Terry.

The staff tried to make it as close to their normal graduation as possible.

“Just any recognition for the kids and their accomplishments," said Mandy Spangler, the parent of an eighth-grade student.

When graduate Amelia Spangler heard the graduation plans she was skeptical.

“At first I was like okay this is kind of crazy," sand Amelia.

At the end of the day, she was happy she was able to have one last chance to celebrate with her classmates.

“I’m glad this happened. It was fun," said Amelia.

After the ceremony was complete, they drove by the stage to receive their diploma. Terry handed them through the window.

“Being able to stand there and say a few words to them as they drove away was the best we could do in this situation and it meant a lot to be able to do that," said Terry.

Terry told WYMT the school worked with the health department to make sure they followed all the correct guidelines.