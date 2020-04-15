April showers create mudslide mess for Pike County family

The Baker family in Pike County has seen more than their share of mud these days.

Three weeks ago, Daniel Baker was working with his grandson in the garage when they heard a noise coming from the hillside. A mudslide was making its way down the hill behind their home on Chloe.

"By daylight, there was three feet of mud in the garage and it was all down, going across the road down here, and the yard was full," said Daniel Baker.

Baker said he wasn't sure how to handle the situation, so he reached out to the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet's Division of Abandoned Mine Lands Saturday morning. By that night, someone was at the house inspecting the issue. By the following Monday, clean-up efforts were well underway.

"They cleaned everything up: Back to the back of the hill, behind the house; the garage; re-did the front yard, sowed it up; went down the road and cleaned up the mess," Baker said. "And I was well-satisfied with the work they did."

That clean-up, however, was not long-lived. During Sunday night's storms, the mudslide became active again and brought more debris into the Bakers' yard.

"This is part of life, but it's something you've got to deal with," Baker said. "We got the same thing we had. Mud."

He said the second round was not as bad thanks to a retaining wall built by the construction crew who helped with the first clean-up. According to Baker, he was glad to know that the right crews are on the job.

"They have treated us better than what could be expected," said Baker.

The current construction crew, Louisa Construction, is working to remove the slip from the mountain and leave the Bakers with a clean slate.

Baker said he is thankful for the help his family has received and he is looking forward to the day when things are back to normal.