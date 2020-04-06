April is sexual assault prevention and awareness month

The Rising Center held an event on Monday to promote sexual prevention and assault awareness.

"We do have our crisis line that they can call and what we do when someone calls into the crisis line is we provide them with an advocate who can get them connected with the medical services that they need," explained program director Terrah Combs.

"We can also provide the hospitals and the other places who perform forensic medical exams with a safe exam and what most people know it as, like a rape kit, but it's a sexual assault forensic exam kit," said Combs.

If you or a loved one needs help you can call 1-800-262-7491.