Applications now available for help with energy costs

Officials with Kentucky's Community Action Agencies announced some additional funding for a program used to help low-income families with some of their utility costs.

With the COVID-19 emergency putting a strain on a lot of people's finances, CAA locations across the state are now taking applications for an added spring open enrollment period for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

You can submit those through June 30th or until funds run out.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families under unprecedented stress. They should not have to worry about how they will keep their lights on and cook for their children,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “That is why this new Spring LIHEAP couldn’t come at a better time. It will help take some of that stress off. When it is combined with other Community Action services, LIHEAP will really help families and communities in their efforts to recover and rebuild.”

The program, which is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.