Applications available for federal justice grant

Kentucky officials say applications are now available for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

The federal grant program provides seed money to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, which then awards funding to state and local law enforcement to aid efforts to reduce crime and violence.

Officials said grant money can be used in multiple ways by state and local government agencies and nonprofit entities, including hiring staff, purchase equipment and supplies, and conduct training.

More information and applications can be found on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet webpage. Applications became available Tuesday and are due by May 27.