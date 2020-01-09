Dajcor Aluminum accepting applications until Friday at noon

The anticipated arrival of Dajcor Aluminum in Perry County is closer than you know.

The company is in immediate need of qualified candidates for die correctors and polishers.

All applicants should be mechanically inclined to fulfill all job requirements.

"They really want the core team to have had some type of manufacturing experience or some type of manufacturing knowledge. Of course, they'll be able to do some on the job training with them as needed," said Trish Adams, Industry Liason for EKCEP.

When the announcement of Dajcor Aluminum was made, the 200 jobs that came with it are not immediate. The factory itself will be creating 200 jobs, but that will be over time.

"They have to grow here in the state," said Adams."They hope to ramp up production in Perry County by the end of February, early March."

Since the announcement of Dajcor, they have received over 600 applications.

"As orders come in they will be adding people on. They will be bringing on some dislocated coal workers."

The application deadline for the positions is Friday at noon.

In a couple of weeks, the owner of the company will be in Perry County to facilitate interviews.

They will continue to take resumes over time and will leave the link open once the hiring process starts over each quarter.

The website to apply is: dajcor@ekcep.org