Appeals court judge orders Kentucky man to quarantine

A Kentucky appeals court judge has ordered a Kentucky man exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine himself and to get tested.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Judge Jeff S. Taylor ordered the 27-year-old man in McCreary County to self-quarantine from Tuesday through Saturday.

The case is one of only a few in Kentucky where officials have asked courts to force people to quarantine. The ruling comes after Circuit Judge Dan Ballou declined to grant the request, voicing doubts on the court’s authority to do so.

Taylor said he ordered a four-day quarantine because that’s what the health department requested.